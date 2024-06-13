United Airlines adds new nonstop flights from Dayton to D.C.

Now it’s easier to fly from Dayton to Washington, D.C.

United Airlines at Dayton International Airport is adding two non-stop flights to Dulles International.

Now customers have three daily options, two in the morning and one in the afternoon.

"We've seen a strong response from the Miami Valley after we introduced nonstop service to Denver," said Mark Weithofer, United's managing director of domestic network planning.

City of Dayton leaders say there's a real need for these new flights in the Miami Valley.

“We’re pleased United Airlines has continued to invest in the Dayton region by expanding their air service with us,” said City of Dayton Director of Aviation Gil Turner.

The new flights and their times are:

6 a.m. DAY Departure | 7:30 a.m. Arrival at IAD

10:25 a.m. DAY Departure | 11:54 a.m. Arrival at IAD

2:50 p.m. DAY Departure | 4:23 p.m. Arrival at IAD



Last year, United Airlines introduced nonstop service to Denver International Airport from Dayton. It also offers four daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.