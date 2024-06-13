© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

United Airlines adds new nonstop flights from Dayton to D.C.

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published June 13, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT
chairs in an airpoirt
Dayton International Airport

Now it’s easier to fly from Dayton to Washington, D.C.

United Airlines at Dayton International Airport is adding two non-stop flights to Dulles International.

Now customers have three daily options, two in the morning and one in the afternoon.

"We've seen a strong response from the Miami Valley after we introduced nonstop service to Denver," said Mark Weithofer, United's managing director of domestic network planning.

City of Dayton leaders say there's a real need for these new flights in the Miami Valley.

“We’re pleased United Airlines has continued to invest in the Dayton region by expanding their air service with us,” said City of Dayton Director of Aviation Gil Turner.

The new flights and their times are:

  • 6 a.m. DAY Departure | 7:30 a.m. Arrival at IAD
  • 10:25 a.m. DAY Departure | 11:54 a.m. Arrival at IAD
  • 2:50 p.m. DAY Departure | 4:23 p.m. Arrival at IAD

Last year, United Airlines introduced nonstop service to Denver International Airport from Dayton. It also offers four daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Tags
Local & Statewide News City of DaytonDayton International Airport
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley