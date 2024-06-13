Local urban homestead part of movement popularized during pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic many people were stuck at home looked for fulfilling activities to pass the time. For Heather Butler, that was diving into homesteading; a mostly self-sufficient lifestyle where individuals thrive off of their own land.

After moving to the Historic Inner East neighborhood in Dayton, Butler and her family embarked upon creating an urban homestead.

Four years later, Heather Butler and her husband Bob started their homestead. The land offers their family and neighbors a wealth of fresh produce.

They grow beans, berries, greens, and more, gleaning around 70% of their dietary needs from the property.

“What started out as me growing some cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers has turned into me changing my entire life and my way of thinking," Butler said. "You know, I bake my own bread now, I make my own vinegars; we don't buy cleaners anymore because I use vinegar and lemon oil.”

In addition to growing edible produce, Butler's family also tends to chickens and grows plants that ward off unwanted pests. One of these natural repellents is a lily flower which stray cats who may carry disease naturally avoid.

With less nutritional grocery access in her area, Butler said her backyard farm provides a nutritious food source that can be hard to find in the city.

“We've come up with ways to have other sources of protein. So we grow a lot of beans, and we also do a whole lot of mushrooms," she said. "So, that's kind of one of our unique factors here is that our farm really thrives on mushrooms.”

Shay Frank Urban homesteading became more popular during the pandemic, including at one home in Dayton's Historic Inner East.

They continue to expand their urban farm, using the fertilizer from her home-grown chicken waste and mushrooms to keep their soil healthy.

Butler also teaches others about how to be self-sufficient and is a guest speaker at the upcoming Homesteaders Homecoming event. The educational event takes place in Medora, Indiana at Black Swan Lake.

Attendees given free access to educational classes, a farmers market, kid's activities, and more from June 28 to June 30.