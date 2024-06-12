WWE plans shows around Ohio this summer, boosted by state tax credits

Ohio will host World Wrestling Entertainment superstars throughout this summer, including in the Dayton area in July.

The State of Ohio recently awarded more than $1.6 million in tax credits to WWE through the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit program to support the productions in Ohio.

WWE’s flagship show Monday Night Raw aired live from the Huntington Center in Toledo on Monday, with more than 7,000 tickets sold.

Raw is set to return on July 15 at the Nutter Center at Wright State University. Then on Aug. 2, Friday Night SmackDown will air from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The final chance fans will have to get in on the Ohio action this summer is Aug. 3 when Summer Slam will be live from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"These events will not only be an economic superkick to the state and host cities, but they'll also showcase to visitors why Ohio is the undisputed champion of being the best place to live, work, and visit," Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Department of Development, said in a press release.