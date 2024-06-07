Will Dayton become Ohio's first 'Human Rights City'?

Dayton United for Human Rights believes the adoption of international human rights standards will enable the city of Dayton to better govern its citizens.

This approach obligates city leaders to act whenever it’s demonstrated a person’s basic rights are violated.

"When you actually declare Dayton as a human rights city, that is when there's a legal binding factor," said Tara Campbell, president of the grassroots group Dayton United for Human Rights. "So everybody would have to adhere to those standards. Businesses, schools, going to buy a car, they would apply across the board. So when you have the human rights framework, these principles and this structure, you’ll be fully protected.”

These rights include the right to housing, clean water, security, and equal protection against any discrimination regardless of politics, race, sex, origin, beliefs and property. These are some of the 30 articles making up the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In December 2023, Dayton's city commissioners passed a resolution to join about 20 other municipalities across the country that have selected this action.

Last May, Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss attended the Human Rights Cities Alliance Leadership Summit at

Georgia State University College of Law in Atlanta. Atlanta is a Human Rights City. Commissioner Matt Joseph is also a strong supporter.

"It's a good way to measure our progress. Are we really treating people the right way?" Joseph said.

Currently, he says the city is accepting applications for a consultant who will examine how the city governs.

"The first thing we're going to do is choose one of our service areas or one of our processes and analyze it, hold it up against the framework of the Universal Declaration and the articles there and see how we measure up," Joseph said.

The Dayton's Human Relations Council, the city manager and the University of Dayton Human Rights Center are partnering on this effort.

Meanwhile, Campbell says the best way to hold city leaders accountable is by community groups coordinating their efforts in monitoring all meetings connected to city services.

"It's time to work in solidarity, to stay educated about what's going on in our community and work together as it relates to the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Campbell said.

Dayton United for Human Rights will host an informational meeting on June 9, Sunday, at 2 p.m. Attendees will learn what it means for Dayton to become a Human Rights City. The meeting will be held at Central State University’s Dayton Campus on 840 Germantown Pike.

