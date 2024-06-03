Dayton Pride Festival draws several thousand visitors to downtown over the weekend

Thousands made their way to Downtown Dayton over the weekend to attend the 2024 Dayton Pride Festival.

Organizers believe an attendance record was set for the celebration.

Rick Flynn, executive director of theGreater Dayton LGBT Center, said on Saturday the festival's new location and layout may have brought more people to the event.

“I think it’s working out really well," he said of the new layout. "It seems to have a lot more space for people to roam and have conversations and listen to music if they want, and just visit the vendors.”

Flynn says some vendors had to be turned away this year because there weren't enough spaces available.

CareSource topped a long list of corporate and non-profit sponsors for this year’s festival.

Entertainment included The Rubi Girls and other performers and speakers.

The Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus gave those in attendance a preview of their concert, which takes place this 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Masonic Center. The show will feature country music artist Ty Herndon.

