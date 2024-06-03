© 2024 WYSO
Dayton Pride Festival draws several thousand visitors to downtown over the weekend

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published June 3, 2024 at 1:24 PM EDT
Thousands made their way to Downtown Dayton over the weekend to attend the 2024 Dayton Pride Festival.

Organizers believe an attendance record was set for the celebration.

Rick Flynn, executive director of theGreater Dayton LGBT Center, said on Saturday the festival's new location and layout may have brought more people to the event.

“I think it’s working out really well," he said of the new layout. "It seems to have a lot more space for people to roam and have conversations and listen to music if they want, and just visit the vendors.”

Flynn says some vendors had to be turned away this year because there weren't enough spaces available.

CareSource topped a long list of corporate and non-profit sponsors for this year’s festival.

Entertainment included The Rubi Girls and other performers and speakers.

The Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus gave those in attendance a preview of their concert, which takes place this 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Masonic Center. The show will feature country music artist Ty Herndon.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
