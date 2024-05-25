Additional chronic wasting cases confirmed in deer in several Ohio counties

Twenty seven white-tailed deer in multiple counties across Ohio tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the 2023-2024 hunting season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the deer that tested positive came from Allen, Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. Find more information about CWD, including a map of known locations, at ohiodnr.gov/cwd.

A total of 2,734 deer were tested.

A postseason deer removal occurred in February and March to reduce the spread of the disease.

Sampling for chronic wasting disease will continue in the 2024-25 deer hunting season.