Additional chronic wasting cases confirmed in deer in several Ohio counties

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published May 25, 2024 at 7:51 AM EDT
a deer in the field
Contributed

Twenty seven white-tailed deer in multiple counties across Ohio tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the 2023-2024 hunting season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the deer that tested positive came from Allen, Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. Find more information about CWD, including a map of known locations, at ohiodnr.gov/cwd.

A total of 2,734 deer were tested.

A postseason deer removal occurred in February and March to reduce the spread of the disease.

Sampling for chronic wasting disease will continue in the 2024-25 deer hunting season.
Shay Frank
Shay Frank was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Before working at WYSO, Shay worked as the Arts Writer for the Blade Newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to working at the paper, she worked as a freelancer for WYSO for three years and served as the vice president of the Toledo News Guild. Now located back in the Dayton area, Shay is thrilled to be working with the team at WYSO and reporting for her hometown community.
