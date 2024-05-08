Severe storms cause damage in four western Ohio counties

Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes once again struck western and southwestern Ohio on May 7.

Tornado warnings were issued for Darke County, where damage was reported in the Greenville area.

City schools are closed today due to storm damage at Greeneville High School’s athletic field,according to WHIO.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says damage reports started coming in about 8:23 p.m. at Hillgrove-Southern Road and St. Rt. 502 west of Greenville.

The sheriff’s office says the storm continued east of Greenville through Greenville Township and Adams Township to the Miami County line. So far, one injury has been reported.

The Darke County office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said trees and power lines are blocking streets in the area and asked people to avoid traveling in the area.

The National Weather Service will send investigators today to storm-damaged areas to determine whether or not tornadoes touched down.

Flash flood warnings were issued for Butler and Warren counties as heavy rains fell in those areas.