What's that green box? Shipping container part of Courthouse Square revamp in downtown Dayton

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published May 7, 2024 at 10:59 AM EDT
a green shipping container sits in courthouse square
Downtown Dayton Partnership
This shipping container transformed into an event hub has been combined with new outdoor seating and other touches to create downtown’s newest summer hotspot, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

A renovated shipping container has been added to Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton as part of a broader plan to revamp the space.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership said that they plan to debut the space they are calling CURIO during the Downtown Housing Tour on Saturday, May 11, with regular programming set to begin on Tuesday, May 14.

“CURIO is proof that big ideas can come in small packages and that a shipping container can be transformed into a hub of community, connection, and collaboration," Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said in a statement.

CURIO was partially supported by a $75,000 Community Placemaking Grant from Project for Public Spaces, funded by General Motors.

From May through September, the Downtown Dayton Partnership said it will program CURIO at Courthouse Square with lunchtime events from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and themed social events from 4 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership has more info on its website on CURIO and events.

a person opens up a garage door attached to a green shipping container
Downtown Dayton Partnership
CURIO is going to have summertime programming, in an evolution of The Square is Where summer event series.

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
