Nonprofit aims to help Dayton Public Schools students graduate college, avoid debt

A nonprofit is partnering with Dayton Public Schools to help more students advance to college.

Bottom Line’s mission is to help students get accepted into college and choose a school that will not saddle them with overwhelming, long-term debt.

“Our goal is for no student to take out more than $31,000 in federal student loans over a six year period," said Bottom Line Ohio Executive Director James Cosby.

This Wednesday, April 24, it's hosting a breakfast for interested families at The Greater Dayton School.

Advising includes building balanced college lists, brainstorming, writing and revising college essays, applying for financial aid, identifying scholarships, and much more.

The organization focuses on first generation college students with at least a 2.5 GPA and who have limited resources.

Cosby says the program’s unique feature is each student is paired with an advisor who mentors them through college into their first job.

“We will continue to help that student every year while they're in college to make sure if there's any gaps that show up financially," Cosby said. "We help them fill those either with external scholarships. And then we do have an emergency fund we can utilize for students if they have a shortfall during their college career as well.”

The Connor Group, a locally-based real estate investment firm, is donateing $3 million dollars into this endeavor over the next five years. This is the same business that launched The Greater Dayton School.

Bottom Line will serve its first Ohio cohort of students in Fall 2024,

