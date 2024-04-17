© 2024 WYSO
Tornado watch issued for Dayton area

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published April 17, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT
National Weather Service

A tornado watch as been issued for much of western and northern Ohio until 7 p.m. today.

The severe storms could also bring strong gusts of winds up to 70 mph and the possibility of scattered hail up to the size of ping pong balls.

The National Weather Service advises people in the alert area to stay weather aware and seek shelter if a warning is issued for their location.

Alerts and the latest information can be found online on the National Weather Service website or social media.
