All veterans exposed to hazards now eligible for VA health care

All veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards are now eligible to enroll for VA health care, the Department of Veterans Affairs has announced.

Starting March 5, veterans who were exposed to chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, x-rays and more while serving at home or abroad may take part in VA health care.

This update includes all vets who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11.

This expansion of health carecomes after the VA eliminated an eligibility phase-in called for by the PACT Act.

Jennifer DeFrancesco, director at the Dayton VA Medical Center, said she encourages all veterans to learn more about their eligibility.

“If you have a DD214, please come here, get your toxic exposure screening," DeFrancesco said. "Make sure that you're in the system and you get it documented. You may be eligible for benefits that are health care and potentially beyond and you're entitled to those."

Millions of veterans are now eligible for VA health care up to eight years earlier than the original law proposed.

DeFrancesco said since the March 5 kick-off, the Dayton VA Medical Center has enrolled more than 150 new veterans for health care.

Eligible veterans cansign up online, by phone, mail, or in person at the Dayton VA or the closest VA medical center.