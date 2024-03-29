New RTA loop makes Kettering more accessible

Th Greater Dayton RTA has made changes to multiple routes in Kettering, including a new loop through the city.

Route 11 was discontinued, three routes were expanded, and a new one was added at the start of the year.

The new Route 28 travels a 40 minute loop along Dorothy Lane, East Stroop Road, and Southern Boulevard. It is active from 6 a.m to 11 p.m every day.

Matt Greeson, City Manager of Kettering, said Route 28 makes the city more accessible to bus riders.

“We've long desired a connector or a loop in our community that would connect residents throughout our community to things they need to get to: the grocery store, hospital and doctors offices, and their jobs," Greeson said. "Route 28 does that. It really makes Kettering accessible throughout the community.”

Route 28 provides access to the Kettering Health Main Campus, the Kettering Recreation Center, and various grocery stores and shopping centers.

Though Route 28 does not take riders into Downtown Kettering, it connects with five routes that do travel downtown.

“We certainly encourage our residents, folks that may not live here but come to work here and need to move around during the day, and our visitors that come to to come to Kettering to give it a try," Greeson said.

