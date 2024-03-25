Red Cross offering help to Ohio tornado victims

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance to qualified people affected by the March 14 tornadoes in Logan County and Central Ohio.

The money can help pay for a deposit on a new apartment, replace lost clothing or other belongings, cover transportation expenses or other urgent needs.

The Red Cross works with community partners and agencies to identify households whose homes were destroyed or sustained eligible damage.

Victims can also go to the assistance centers at The Lookout on East Main Street in Russells Point, and the Former Bridges Community Action Office on East Lake Street in Lakeview.

Both centers will be open Monday through Saturday until March 31.

Those who can’t travel can call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767).

