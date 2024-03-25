© 2024 WYSO
Red Cross offering help to Ohio tornado victims

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published March 25, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
a shed damaged by the tornado with the roof off
Shay Frank
A tornado damaged buildings and homes around Logan County on March 14, 2024.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance to qualified people affected by the March 14 tornadoes in Logan County and Central Ohio.

The money can help pay for a deposit on a new apartment, replace lost clothing or other belongings, cover transportation expenses or other urgent needs.

The Red Cross works with community partners and agencies to identify households whose homes were destroyed or sustained eligible damage.

Victims can also go to the assistance centers at The Lookout on East Main Street in Russells Point, and the Former Bridges Community Action Office on East Lake Street in Lakeview.

Both centers will be open Monday through Saturday until March 31.

Those who can’t travel can call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767).
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
