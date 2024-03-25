Dayton Foundation reaches record level of giving

The Dayton Foundation reached a major milestone in its long history of charitable service to the area.

Foundation leaders announced the organization had more than $1.12 billion in assets at the close of the 2023. That's up over the last decade from $416 million assets under management in 2013.

The foundation said that puts it in the top 4% of more than 800 community foundations nationwide.

It also makes them the third largest community foundation in Ohio.

"Giving of this level is a testament to the trust our community holds for The Dayton Foundation, and we’re honored to carry out their hopes and dreams through charitable gifts to the nonprofit organizations and causes most important to them," said Dayton Foundation Governing Board Chair David Miller.

The foundation reported more than $1.37 billion in charitable giving since their formation in 1921.

They’ve granted more than $200 million in the last year and a half.

"The strength of their giving is remarkable for a community of our size, and we are grateful to be their partner in giving," Dayton Foundation President Mike Parks said in a statement.