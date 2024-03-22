© 2024 WYSO
Why Ohio's cheesemakers came to Yellow Springs this week

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published March 22, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Members of the Ohio Cheese Guild attending a tour of Young's Jersey Dairy, led my Dan Young.
Shay Frank
/
WYSO
The CEO of Young's Jersey Dairy, Dan Young, speaking to the Ohio Cheese Guild on a tour on Monday.

Young’s Jersey Dairy kicked off National Agriculture Week with a visit from the Ohio Department of Agriculture Director and a meeting of cheesemakers from around the state.

The cheesemakers came for the Ohio Cheese Guild’s Annual Meeting, held in conjunction with Baldridge’s visit. The Ohio Cheese Guild is a trade group supports the state’s cheesemaking community.

Baldridge came to the meeting not only to support the guild’s efforts, but also to bring awareness to National Agriculture Week.

“As we travel the state, looking and visiting and just lifting up so many different great agricultural areas that Ohio has to offer. I mean, we produce, more than 200 grains and different livestocks and just all aspects of agriculture whether there's cheese, milk products and so forth,” Baldridge said.

Young’s CEO Dan Young spoke with the Guild and led a tour to demonstrate how a family run dairy farm can succeed with entertainment as a focus.

Baldridge also made a visit to Central State University and planned to visit the Mid-Ohio Food Collective this week.
Local & Statewide News Young's Jersey DairyOhio Department of AgricultureFarmingOhio farmersCentral State University
Shay Frank
