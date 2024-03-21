Dayton Flyers bobblehead created as March Madness begins

Just in time for March Madness, an official Dayton Flyers Bobblehead has been released.

The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of University of Dayton.

This comes as UD beat Nevada Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Standing on a red and blue base with a backing featuring the Dayton Flyers logo, the Rudy Flyer bobblehead is dressed in his early-pilots attire including a scarf and goggles.

The first Bobbleheads are expected to ship in August, the company stated.