Dayton Flyers bobblehead created as March Madness begins

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:42 PM EDT
A rendering previews a Dayton Flyer official bobblehead on a platform with the words Flyers and the UD basketball logo.
Bobblehead
A rendering previews a Dayton Flyer official bobblehead, launching ahead of March Madness.

Just in time for March Madness, an official Dayton Flyers Bobblehead has been released.

The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of University of Dayton.

This comes as UD beat Nevada Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Standing on a red and blue base with a backing featuring the Dayton Flyers logo, the Rudy Flyer bobblehead is dressed in his early-pilots attire including a scarf and goggles.

The first Bobbleheads are expected to ship in August, the company stated.

Local & Statewide News Dayton Flyers
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder