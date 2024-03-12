© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump to speak at Dayton rally on Saturday

WYSO
Published March 12, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT
A digital billboard says, "Ohio welcomes Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States."
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
A sign at the Trump rally in Dayton in 2022. Trump is coming to Dayton Saturday ahead of the 2024 primary election.

Former President Donald Trump will be speaking Saturday in Dayton.

Trump is set to appear as a guest speaker at a rally help by Buckeye Values PAC — a group that supports U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

The rally also comes just before Ohio's primary election on March 19. The GOP primary for the Senate seat also includes Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

Trump's 4 p.m. speech will be at Wright Bros. Aero Inc., in Vandalia next to the Dayton International Airport.

Tags
Local & Statewide News President TrumpPrimary Election