Downtown Dayton's outdoor drinking zone pausing for St. Patrick's Day

Visitors can typically carry to-go alcoholic drinks around the Oregon District and downtown Dayton, but that policy will be suspended for St. Patrick's Day.

Downtown Dayton's DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) is suspending for the holiday as part of a pre-agreed safety plan, the Downtown Dayton Partnership said in a statement.

The DORAis an area around much of downtown Dayton where patrons can buy alcohol in a designated cup from a permitted bars and restaurants and carry those beverages within the district's marked boundary.

Businesses will not be permitted to sell any to-go cups during the holiday on Sunday but regular indoor alcohol sales are still in effect.

People can again use DORA cups starting at noon on March 18.