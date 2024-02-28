© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tornado suspected in storm, damage reported in Clark County

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Adriana Martinez-SmileySamantha Sommer
Published February 28, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST
A man wearing jeans, a dark grey coat, a red winter hat and glasses points to a field of wooden and metal debris behind him. Rows of pine trees extend beyond the debris.
Samantha Sommer
/
WYSO
Ben Young, owner of Carl & Dorothy Young's Christmas Tree Farm and HR director at Young's Jersey Dairy, points to the remaining pieces of a pole barn that held equipment. A suspected tornado early Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, lifted the barn out of the ground and scattered debris over 150 to 200 yards. About 100 Christmas trees were also damaged. Ben Young said no people or animals were injured.

Tornados are suspected after severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail blew through parts of southwest and central Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Tornado warnings were issued for portions of Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties when weather radar indicated possible rotation in thunderstorms over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Damage has been reported at the Airway Shopping Center in Riverside.

Storm damage has also been reported southeast of Springfield, including hail the size of eggs. Clark County Sheriff officials are asking people to avoid the State Route 41 area where damage and downed power lines were observed.

A shelter for those displaced by the storms is at the Madison Township Hall at 35 South Chillicothe Street in South Charleston.

Over 10,000 residents were without power as a result of the storms according to AES and First Energy.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to confirm if any tornadoes touched down during this morning’s storms.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Clark CountyWeatherTornado
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Samantha Sommer
Samantha Sommer is the news director for WYSO, where she leads a team of award-winning reporters and anchors and collaborates with NPR stations across Ohio. She joined the station in May 2022 after more than 20 years with Cox Enterprises, most recently as managing editor for investigations for the Dayton Daily News. Samantha also has served as the editor of the Springfield News-Sun, and Springfield bureau chief for WHIO TV and WHIO Radio. She is a Detroit native and a graduate of Northwestern University. Samantha is married with two adult stepchildren and a 4-year-old son.
See stories by Samantha Sommer