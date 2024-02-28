Tornado suspected in storm, damage reported in Clark County

Tornados are suspected after severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail blew through parts of southwest and central Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Tornado warnings were issued for portions of Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties when weather radar indicated possible rotation in thunderstorms over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Damage has been reported at the Airway Shopping Center in Riverside.

Storm damage has also been reported southeast of Springfield, including hail the size of eggs. Clark County Sheriff officials are asking people to avoid the State Route 41 area where damage and downed power lines were observed.

A shelter for those displaced by the storms is at the Madison Township Hall at 35 South Chillicothe Street in South Charleston.

Over 10,000 residents were without power as a result of the storms according to AES and First Energy.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to confirm if any tornadoes touched down during this morning’s storms.