Medical residents to provide care at Montgomery County Jail

Inmates at the Montgomery County Jail will receive more mental health treatment through a new deal with the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University.

Psychiatry residents in their fourth year at the school will work with NaphCare, which is the current contractor providing health care at the jail.

"This partnership is not only a significant step toward increasing access to mental health services for our inmates but supports our commitment to working collaboratively with community partners on initiatives that impact the well-being of those in our custody and the community as a whole," Sheriff Rob Streck stated in a press release.

The agencies said this deal to expand services comes at a critical time.

More than 4 in 10 people in jail experience some form of mental illness, the federal government reports.

“This experience will broaden education by offering residents an opportunity to serve incarcerated individuals, while meeting a service need in the community," Dr. Brian Merrill said. "The hope is to expand this partnership so that additional Residency Training Programs or Medical Students can also join the treatment team.”