Springfield's largest housing project coming soon

Construction is underway on one of the largest project’s in Springfield’s recent history – a mixed-use housing development on the city’s east side.

Melody Parks – named after the Melody Cruise-In Theatre that previously occupied the land – will occupy about 400 acres.

It will add more than 1,200 housing options over the next several years.

The development will offer a mixture of single-family, multifamily and rentable patio-style homes.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck says that this project is one of the largest in Springfield's history, and is needed due to the influx of new businesses and industry that have come to the area over the recent years.

Home sales will begin later this summer. The developer says apartments will be available beginning in 2025.

