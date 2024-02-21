Nonprofit advocates culturally relevant support for women of color facing health challenges

One area nonprofit says a more holistic approach is needed to help women of color navigate various health systems.

Many health communities are not well equipped to support women of color through their health crisis, said Nicole Carter, founder of HUES Women’s Health Advocacy Institute.

“When you're sick in the hospital or at home, you're often alone, you're often isolated,” Carter said. “Navigating illness is hard enough.”

Carter has lupus and Crohn's disease. She’s often hospitalized when her conditions flare. Since 2016, she's experienced a health community lacking resources and cultural understanding to support women of color by way of personal items that would make them feel more comfortable and personal interactions.

As a result, Carter created HUES, a nonprofit that supports women of color as they navigate the Dayton-area health systems.

Each month the group assembles Heal Well Care Kits — culturally relevant care packages.

“We have BAND-AIDS that are of different shades on purpose, ethnic hair care products, shampoo and conditioner. Hygiene items, soap and sanitary products. Also adult coloring books, coloring pencils, essential oils,” Carter said. “Then they have a card with affirmations written by volunteers, and then information about our services.”

HUES also emphasizes the importance of researchers including women of color in their studies, as well as promoting patient advocacy when a woman is in the hospital. Carter said one of the biggest health challenges for women of color is weathering.

"The role of stress and its impact on the bodies of Black women," Carter said. "How it reduces our lifespan, how it can cause changes to our immunity, and cause autoimmune disease, cause fibroids, endometriosis. Heart disease is very prevalent in the lives of Black women."

A 4 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 21, HUES will sponsor an online roundtable focused on policies connected to Black Women’s health equity.

It’s a free program. Register at HUESinstitute.org, where you can also submit questions in advance.

