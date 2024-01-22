Former Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland passes away

Former Springfield Mayor and City Commissioner, Warren Copeland, passed away Monday morning, a press release from the city announced.

“Warren’s commitment and lifelong dedication to our community has created a better future for generations of Springfielders," City Manager Bryan Heck said.

In late 2023, Copeland retired to focus on his family due to health concerns. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Clara Coolman Copeland, three children and seven grandchildren.

“Warren dedicated 35 years of his life to serving Springfield, stated Mayor Rob Rue. He was a dedicated leader who showed tremendous compassion to all residents of our community."

Copeland was appointed to the Commission in 1988 and was elected City Commissioner in 1989, then reelected in 1993, 1997 and 2001. In 2003, he became the first person directly elected mayor of the City of Springfield by the voters since 1914.

During his final term as mayor, Copeland represented the City on the following boards:

• Community Improvement Committee

• Council of Neighborhood Associations

• Human Relations Board

• Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

• Neighborhood Housing Partnership Board

• Community Police Advisory Team

Details regarding service arrangements will be released at a later date and time. Springfield residents and businesses are being asked to show their respect for Warren’s legacy by lowering their flags to half-staff for the next five days.