© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reynolds and Reynolds holds annual bike build event to benefit children during the holidays

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST
Reynolds and Reynolds bike build in College Station, Texas.
Reynolds and Reynolds
Reynolds and Reynolds bike build in College Station, Texas.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Company company continues its annual holiday tradition to benefit children.

Since 2017 the company has been building bicycles to donate to children - many whose parents are military members.

The effort was started in Dayton in 2007. Now several Reynolds facilities across the U.S. take part.

This year volunteers in the Miami Valley assembled and donated 100 bikes to the USO at Wright-Patt, which helped identify families to receive the donations.

Reynolds' Houston and College Station facilities each built and donated a hundred bicycles at their locations.

Reynolds bike build event in Dayton, Ohio
Reynolds and Reynolds
Reynolds bike build event in Dayton, Ohio
WYSO News
WYSO Staff
See stories by WYSO Staff