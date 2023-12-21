Reynolds and Reynolds holds annual bike build event to benefit children during the holidays

The Reynolds and Reynolds Company company continues its annual holiday tradition to benefit children.

Since 2017 the company has been building bicycles to donate to children - many whose parents are military members.

The effort was started in Dayton in 2007. Now several Reynolds facilities across the U.S. take part.

This year volunteers in the Miami Valley assembled and donated 100 bikes to the USO at Wright-Patt, which helped identify families to receive the donations.

Reynolds' Houston and College Station facilities each built and donated a hundred bicycles at their locations.