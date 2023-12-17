Defense bill contains millions for Wright-Patterson projects, military pay raises

The passage of a national defense bill includes pay raises for military and civilian employees and millions for projects at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other military installations in Ohio.

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act will provide Wright Patt $19.5 million in funding for phase five of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, which manages the life cycle of Air Force weapon systems; and $5 million to complete the Wright-Patterson Army Reserve Center.

The act also invests in military installations near Toledo, Youngstown, Columbus and Lima.

Both the U.S. Senate and House approved the bill last week. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

"This important legislation not only authorizes a 5.2% pay increase for service members and civilian employees ... but directly invests in America's national security and military power projection to meet the challenges of the 21st century," said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder during a briefing last week.