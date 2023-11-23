Beginning farmers face constant, unique stressors compared to conventional farmers, study finds

A recent Ohio State University study found 58% of beginning farmers face additional stressors and anxieties compared to conventional farmers.

Several studies show stress, depression and anxiety is highest among farmers compared to other professions. But few include the experiences of beginning farmers, a recent Ohio State University study suggests.

The study — conducted in partnership with the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) — found 58% of beginning farmers reported mild to severe symptoms of anxiety or depression and often faced additional stressors compared to traditional white-male farmers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines beginning farmers as people who’ve farmed for 10 years or less and often manage smaller farms. Beginning farmers also often include what the USDA categorizes as socially disadvantaged farmers — which includes women, LGBTQ+ and farmers of color.

Beginning farmers are critical for shaping a resilient and diverse food system and it is important to include their experiences, said Fiona Doherty, lead author of the study and a doctoral candidate in social work at Ohio State University.

“It's important to acknowledge that the U.S. agricultural system is just steeped in generations of discrimination, exploitation and exclusion as far as who is able to access land and resources and capital and knowledge,” Doherty said.

The data for the study included a survey of a small group of farmers from Ohio and Michigan. Some of the top stressors included having too much to do and too little time, with 89% reporting it as a stressor, COVID-19, not enough person-power on the farm, climate change and social justice.

Some participants connected social justice with a desire to serve a more diverse customer base beyond their mostly white, affluent patrons at the farmers market. Some also described how locally produced food is not equally accessible.

Doherty said adding to the stress is beginning farmers often face unique challenges like unequal access to land, farm resources and capital.

“When we think about all of the stressors that a farmer experiences day to day, but then add on the accumulation of stress from sexism, from racism, from hetero patriarchy at multiple levels,” Doherty said.

Doherty added the study emphasizes the need for policy change that improves equity and access for beginning farmers.

“It's been a wild year for the Farm Bill as far as what this fall would bring. But I think that that's a really great opportunity to build in more equity, representation and accessibility,” Doherty said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

