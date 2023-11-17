Thanksgiving: Where to find free Dayton area meals, food distributions

Miami Valley Meals:

Miami Valley Meals will host its fourth annual Turkey Takeaway meals across six locations in the Dayton area.

The meals will include pre-sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole and dessert. The meals are free and for anyone who needs it. There will be single-serving and multi-serving half-pan meals available. All meals will be frozen and will need to be reheated in an oven.

The distribution will be the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 22.

The locations include:

University of Dayton Arena

1801 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Trotwood-Madison High School

4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Omega Baptist Church

1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton, OH 45406

12:00 to 2:00 pm

EJ Brown Middle School

31 Willowwood Dr, Dayton, OH 45405

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Fairborn Phoenix Theater

34 S Broad St, Fairborn, OH 45324

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Have a Gay Day

1902 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45414

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Simple Street Ministry:

Simple Street will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. The dinner includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and a roll of pumpkin pie.

It’s at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. On 134 S. Main St.

Dayton Unit NAACP:

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host a Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway for families Friday, Nov 17 at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters located at 915 Salem Ave. The distribution is from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

House of Bread:

House of Bread is a community kitchen that serves hot nutritious lunchtime meals every day of the year.

The nonprofit is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day at 9 Orth Ave.

Dayton Foodbank:

The Foodbanks’s Wednesday drive-thru will not be Thanksgiving-specific but it will be open to anyone who needs food the day before the holiday, according to Foodbank representatives.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at 56 Armor Place.

With God’s Grace:

With God’s Grace will be distributing 1,000 whole chickens and side dishes at their 622 Springfield St. address in Dayton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m on Nov. 19.

If you'd like to add group or distribution to the list please email Alejandro Figueroa at afigueroa@wyso.org.