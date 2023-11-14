Huber Heights in 'State of Emergency' after ransomware attack

The City of Huber Heights has declared a state of emergency after Tuesday’s ransomware attack, which happened Sunday morning, Nov 12, 2023.

Huber officials say they will provide updates on their situation daily at 2pm.

This afternoon they said city workers are using temporary access devices that have been distributed to all City Departments.

Meanwhile they’re are working to get the main system back online and expect zoning, permitting, and code enforcement functions to be fully operational by tomorrow (Wednesday, November 15.)

They say Forensic evidence collection began Tuesday, which will continue for next couple of days.

Residents are asked to go to the City’s website for updates on services.