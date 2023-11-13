© 2023 WYSO
Huber Heights City offices attacked by Ransomware; some city services affected

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST
City of Huber Heights
/
hhoh.org
Some Huber Heights city services have been affected by the cyberattack. Water service is not one of them, but the ability to pay bills online is.

The Huber Heights City offices have been attacked by ransomware.

City officials say the attack happened Sunday morning.

Several aspects of city operations have been affected, including zoning, engineering, tax, finances, and utilities. Water services have not been affected, but City officials say late-payment fees and water service disconnects have been suspended until the end of November since the ability to pay water bills online has been affected.

Huber Heights officials say public safety hasn’t been affected by the attack.

The City is looking to see if any information was compromised and will inform those who were affected by the attack.

Phones to city offices are operating, but residents are asked to go to the city’s website for updates on services.
Mike Frazier
