Mayor's youth summit empowers Dayton students

Dayton community leaders hope to inspire the city's youth to create the next generation of leaders.

That's why several hundred high school students raised their voices at Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.’s second annual Teen Youth Summit last week at Sinclair Community College.

Phillithia Charlton is one of several presenters. About three hundred young people attended, representing six Dayton public high schools as well as Dayton Early College Academy, Chaminade-Julienne, Dayton Business Technology High School and the International School at Residence Park.

"This whole session today is helping them understand they have value. We need them, we want them, we want their skills," Mims said.

Mims believes this will ultimately help the city of Dayton thrive.

"The more these young people get into positions in terms of jobs it helps us to increase our median income. For those communities that have a high median income, they have a higher quality of life. It’s that simple," Mims said.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Students participating in a mental health session.

Students participated in several break out sessions–hearing from experts in the field of mental health and self care, mentoring, entrepreneurship, advocacy and leadership.

The summit’s theme was "Use Your Voice," something Ja’Niya Belcher is comfortable doing.

The 14-year-old is on the waitlist for Stivers High School's creative writing program.

The young poet says something clicked for her in the leadership session. That’s where presenter Phillithia Charlton used the story of "The Three Little Pigs" as she equated self love to setting healthy boundaries.

"The house with the foundation is based on you, not the person. Sometimes we say, ‘If they’d just act right,’ no it’s if you’d just choose better," Charlton said. "It’s not about them acting right, it’s about your ability to choose the people who are in your life. Do they keep you safe, do they want you to win can you celebrate with them?"

"With my poetry, I'll do sad, happy all kinds and then someone makes a comment and then I let it get to me," Ja'Niya Belcher said, shaking her head as she remembers feeling intimidated by critics. "I feel making boundaries, when she said that, it really resonated with me. Me saying, 'This is my poetry, not yours', and giving myself that map and that space to feel comfortable within my own poetry and within my own mind."

1 of 2 — Jaiden Walker.JPG Jaiden Walker is 16. He attended a self-care session and feels more inspired. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 2 — Jaiden writes.JPG Jaiden Walker is 16. He attended a self-care session and feels more inspired. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Jaiden Walker attended a self care session.

"I have to make sure I’m comfortable in my own skin to do what I want to do,” he said.

The 16-year-old goes to Thurgood Marshall High School. He describes his childhood as filled with emotional and physical trauma, culminating with the recent death of his mother. However, Jaiden is inspired by the positive energy from other students and the presenters.

“I want to graduate high school, go to college and get my certification to become a registered nurse because I want to be able to take care of people," Walker said. "My mom used to help people, I want to follow in her footsteps."

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Jimmie Bell is a motivational speaker. He reminds youth life is filled with obstacles they have to navigate. He recommends they approach each one with the attitude of person responsibility and accountability.

Jimmie Bell is a health and wellness motivational speaker with Sports World — a national group that sends professional athletes to schools–sharing their life experiences and messages of hope.

"Life isn’t a 100 yard dash. Life isn’t a marathon either," Bell told the students.

He stressed life is filled with hurdles, and assured his young audience they can navigate them.

"Take responsibility for your position, where you are, where you’ve been. Take a position for where you want to go, that’s empowerment," Bell said.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 15-year-old Tiffany Miran with teacher/interpreter Eric Ngoga. Miran attends the International School at Residence Park. She enjoyed the mental health program and took notes to share with her younger brother.



15-year-old Tiffany Miran goes to the International School. She recently moved to Dayton from Costa Rica.

The ninth grader attended the mental health workshop. And there’s one idea she wants to share with her younger brother.

"I’m going to tell him that his feelings are valid, and he has to trust me and our parents," Miran said while speaking through an interpreter.

Mims said he wants more of these interactions with area teens. His office is working to create a Youth Council of students representing Dayton’s high schools to meet with the mayor and his staff several times a year. Mims wants them to share the concerns of their peers and offer suggestions on how the city can better support them.

