Beavercreek will hold public meetings on upcoming city projects

Beavercreek residents can comment on an upcoming road widening project on Tuesday, July 18. The public meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of Beavercreek City Hall, located at 1368 Research Park Drive.

The city plans to widen a portion of Dayton Xenia Road between Meadow Bridge Drive at the McDonalds to Darlington Drive — just past Main Elementary School.

“It’s a good opportunity for some give and take where we’re happy to look at alternatives and address concerns residents have,” Jeff Moorman, the city’s public services director and the city engineer, said.

Right now it’s a two lane road. By 2026, the goal is to expand the road to two traffic lanes in each direction plus new turn lanes.

“The obvious goal is to get the kids to school safer and we’re going to add a bunch of side paths and sidewalks knowing that kids like to ride their bikes to school,” Moorman said. “Anybody who's driven that Dayton Xenia Road corridor knows that during peak travel time, knows traffic really backs up.”

The multi-million dollar project will take about a year to complete.

“It’s a good opportunity for some give and take. The plans are not 100-percent done yet so any comments we get we have an opportunity to go back and take a look at our design where maybe something needs to change to accommodate a concern or somebody’s idea on how to improve things,” Moorman explained. “It’s also a good tool to communicate to the residents about what to expect and this is our timeline and this is what it will look like when it’s done.”

City of Beavercreek Flooding at Willowcrest Road after a heavy rain fall. Beavercreek city engineers have a plan to improve water drainage.

The city will hold another public meeting on the Willowcrest Road project on Tuesday, July 25. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents will hear about flooding in the Woodhaven subdivision along Grange Hall Road — specifically along Willowcrest Road.

City of Beavercreek Beavercreek city engineers have a plan to improve water drainage around the Woodhaven subdivision along Grange Hall Road. A public meeting will be July 25 at 5 p.m. in City Hall.

The city plans to construct two detention ponds, a drainage swale and implement a comprehensive storm sewer system in the area.

The $2.4 million project will begin next spring. About $2 million are federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

If residents are unable to attend, they can submit comments and feedback through the project's web page.

For additional questions or information regarding these projects, contact the city’s engineering department at (937) 427-5513.