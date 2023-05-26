Volunteers prepare for Memorial Day Dayton National Cemetery observances

Volunteers began preparations for this year's memorial day celebrations. They’ve hoisted up over 200 state and American flags at the Dayton National Cemetery They shared why they decided to come out and volunteer with WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole.

Nancy Goldin: I love our vets, and I'm so glad that I'm here to help support this. This is a wonderful thing. And they need to know that we're here for them. I'm always here to support the vets and honor them.

Julie Tarbox: I just wanted to be a part of the Memorial Day festivities, you know, thinking about people who have passed and, you know, our vets and what they've done for us. And it's just amazing to be out here and be a part of things.I have a friend I'm visiting this weekend, and he was a Vietnam veteran, so I can't wait to tell him what I got to participate in because he always asks me, ‘Well, how's the VA? And I always say, It's amazing. So now I get to tell him what I did today. So it'll be really neat.’

Ngozi Cole / WYSO ( L-R) Andrea Cook ,Nancy Goldin and Julie Tebics from the Dayton VA Medical Center volunteered to put up flags for Memorial Day.

Tom Jones: I'm the commander of the honor, the Dayton National Cemetery Honor Squad.I was in the U.S. Navy back during the Vietnam War. Served on an aircraft carrier in a Vietnam of territorial waters also, and served as an ordinance ordinance man bombs, rockets, missiles, that type of thing. As a veteran, I am all in on honoring other veterans, especially the deceased veterans. And I'm proud, proud to help out here at the Dayton National Cemetery. I feel privileged to be able to do this.

In honor of memorial day this year, volunteers hoisted up over 200 state and American flags at the Dayton national cemetery. Ngozi Cole / WYSO

Courtney Stevenson: I think it's a tribute to all the people who served and just getting out here to show my respect for the veterans, for those who are serving right now. I'm not a vet, but my dad, my cousins are my husband too.This is the way I can, you know, pay tribute to those who served.This is just me doing my little part. Every little bit helps.

The Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday. The cemetery will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., but shuttles will be available to transport visitors from the parking area to the ceremony.