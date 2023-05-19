1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Moraine DMAX plant

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Thursday night. It happened at the DMAX plant on 3100 Dryden Road in the Dayton suburb of Moraine and police are calling it "targeted."

During a press conference just after midnight Friday, Moraine Police Sergeant and Public Information Officer Andy Parish said a male suspect entered the plant at around 9:00 pm Thursday and shot a worker.

"It looks like a targeted attack against one male victim who has been pronounced deceased here at the scene," he said.

Police say the suspect shot another person and then shot himself on the premises. Both are being treated at Kettering Health's Main Campus Hospital. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Other factory workers suffered injuries during Thursday night's shooting, however police believe these are related to the chaos of people quickly evacuating the scene.

Close to eight hundred people work in the factory, building Duramax diesel engines for heavy-duty GMC Sierra pickup trucks, Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty trucks as well as military and marine vehicles.

Moraine police expect to release more information later Friday morning.

At this hour, first responders from multiple jurisdictions are still on the scene investigating but police said the "active threat is over." The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is leading the investigation and employees are actively being interviewed, Parish said.

Dayton 24/7 Now reports General Motors has sent the following message to their employees late Thursday:

"There has been a plant emergency at the DMAX Moraine Facility. All Moraine production operations have been suspended at this time until further notice. Additional information will be shared as soon as available."

According to police, the plant will close for the next several hours and employees will be sent home.

"All the employees that are here are getting reconnected with the families. They're going home tonight," Parish said. "Because the plant will be closed for several hours, there also won't be any employees coming in for their shifts."

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.