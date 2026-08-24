Ohio gives tax credit to aerospace startup planning nearly 2,000 aviation jobs in Clark County

A startup with big plans to make hybrid-electric aircraft in Clark County has landed a state tax credit for its new headquarters.

Electra.aero, Inc. is an advanced aerospace company that's planning to produce a nine-passenger aircraft for short trips.

The project involves creating a production and assembly facility at AirPark Ohio, adjacent to the Springfield Buckley-Municipal Airport.

The company anticipates 1,975 jobs and generating nearly $181.5 million in new annual payroll by the end of 2035.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved today a 2.227 percent tax credit for the project. The tax credits are for 30 years.

It’s one of more than a dozen new state-wide projects to get assistance from the state.

The projects across the Buckeye state are expected to generate nearly $310 million in new payroll.

