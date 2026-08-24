© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio gives tax credit to aerospace startup planning nearly 2,000 aviation jobs in Clark County

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published August 24, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
Electra has selected Springfield for the site of its first factory producing the EL9 Ultra Short aircraft, pictured.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Office
/
Contributed
Electra has selected Springfield for the site of its first factory producing the EL9 Ultra Short aircraft, pictured.

A startup with big plans to make hybrid-electric aircraft in Clark County has landed a state tax credit for its new headquarters.

Electra.aero, Inc. is an advanced aerospace company that's planning to produce a nine-passenger aircraft for short trips.

The project involves creating a production and assembly facility at AirPark Ohio, adjacent to the Springfield Buckley-Municipal Airport.

The company anticipates 1,975 jobs and generating nearly $181.5 million in new annual payroll by the end of 2035.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved today a 2.227 percent tax credit for the project. The tax credits are for 30 years.

It’s one of more than a dozen new state-wide projects to get assistance from the state.

The projects across the Buckeye state are expected to generate nearly $310 million in new payroll.
Tags
Military & Aviation Clark CountyOhio Tax Credit Authority
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley