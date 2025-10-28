Ohio tax credit awarded to create aviation jobs in Wilmington

A tax credit will support new aviation jobs in Wilmington.

Air Transport Services Group is an Ohio-based air cargo transportation company. It is creating 48 new maintenance and engineering services jobs, with support through a tax credit approved by the Ohio Department of Development’s Tax Credit Authority.

JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance after a final agreement is executed.

According to a press release, ATSG is working with Great Oaks Career Campuses on a 12-month airframe and powerplant certification program to develop 75 new, licensed aviation maintenance technicians each year.

Participants are employed through the program to receive paid, hands-on experience while completing certification.

The $246,000 investment will grow ATSG's capacity to maintain aircraft for its fleet and its third-party customers.