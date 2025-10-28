© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio tax credit awarded to create aviation jobs in Wilmington

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
a view from the sky of Wilmington Air Park, home to several tenants including ATSG.
Wilmington Air Park
/
Wilmington Air Park
Wilmington Air Park, home to several tenants including ATSG.

A tax credit will support new aviation jobs in Wilmington.

Air Transport Services Group is an Ohio-based air cargo transportation company. It is creating 48 new maintenance and engineering services jobs, with support through a tax credit approved by the Ohio Department of Development’s Tax Credit Authority.
JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance after a final agreement is executed.

According to a press release, ATSG is working with Great Oaks Career Campuses on a 12-month airframe and powerplant certification program to develop 75 new, licensed aviation maintenance technicians each year.

Participants are employed through the program to receive paid, hands-on experience while completing certification.

The $246,000 investment will grow ATSG's capacity to maintain aircraft for its fleet and its third-party customers.
Tags
Military & Aviation Wilmington
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank