Application deadline for extended VA benefits due to toxic exposure has been prolonged

Some veterans who applied online for expanded health benefits from toxic exposures during their service might have mistakenly received an error message.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services says the error message for those who applied on Tuesday, August 8, is due to the high volume of requests.

Veterans Services says that any applications made on Tuesday will be honored.

The Pact Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The deadline to apply has been extended to August 14.