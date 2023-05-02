Local May primary results: Polls now closed

The polls for the May 2023 Primary are closed and now election officials are busy tallying vote results.

A number of school levies are on local ballots, as well as issues for local police, fire and emergency services.

One race being closely watched is in Montgomery County — the Dayton City Commission primary race. Two incumbents are facing four challengers. The four candidates who capture the most votes will move on to the General Election in November.

A new requirement for this primary came in the form of Ohio’s new voter law. Voters had to show a valid state or federal ID in order to vote. In January, Gov. Mike Dewine signed it into law.

Some absentee ballots mailed in won’t be tallied tonight. They must be postmarked by Monday, May 1, and received by the county board of election by this Saturday, May 6. Then those ballots will be added to the final vote count.