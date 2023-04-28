Regional airports in Southwest Ohio receive millions for improvements

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nearly $4 million dollars in grants to improve five airports in Southwest Ohio.

The largest chunk will go to the Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport. Three million dollars will be used to enhance the structural integrity of the airport’s runways and improve its aviation lighting system.

The Greene County/Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport in Dayton will use over $200,000 to repair its runway and make the terminal more ADA compliant.

The Darke County airport will get over $300,000 to rebuild its terminal building so passengers and baggage can move more efficiently.

The rest of the grant money will go to runway and lighting improvements at Miami University Airport in Oxford, and Cincinnati West Airport in Harrison.