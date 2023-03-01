© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Honda, LG Energy Solution break ground for new Jeffersonville battery plant

By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
In Fayette County, Ohio--officials from Honda and LG Energy Solution as well as state and community leaders participate in the official groundbreaking for the new EV battery facility in Jefferesonville.

Tuesday afternoon, Honda and LG Energy Solution broke ground for a new plant that will make batteries for Honda’s electric-powered vehicles sold in North America. The massive project in Jeffersonville will be the size of 78 football fields.

Rick Riggles is COO of the new joint venture company and said the plant further connects Honda with Ohio workers.

“Over the past 45 years, we have a history of forming strong relationships with communities in Ohio,” Riggles explained. “We found a great combination of skill, dedication, ingenuity, and challenging spirit in Ohio.”

The facility will create more than two-thousand jobs, drawing workers from Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and parts of Appalachia, as well as from Fayette County.

Governor Mike DeWine said the three-point-five billion dollar project is just the beginning of much more economic development in the Buckeye state.

“This is Ohio’s time, this is our time in history. We’re going to continue bringing companies into Ohio. We’re going to continue seeking companies that are already in Ohio to continue to expand,” DeWine proclaimed.

Construction of the plant is expected to be completed next year. Battery production is anticipated to happen in 2025.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years.

