Honda, LG Energy Solution break ground for new Jeffersonville battery plant

Tuesday afternoon, Honda and LG Energy Solution broke ground for a new plant that will make batteries for Honda’s electric-powered vehicles sold in North America. The massive project in Jeffersonville will be the size of 78 football fields.

Rick Riggles is COO of the new joint venture company and said the plant further connects Honda with Ohio workers.

“Over the past 45 years, we have a history of forming strong relationships with communities in Ohio,” Riggles explained. “We found a great combination of skill, dedication, ingenuity, and challenging spirit in Ohio.”

The facility will create more than two-thousand jobs, drawing workers from Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and parts of Appalachia, as well as from Fayette County.

Governor Mike DeWine said the three-point-five billion dollar project is just the beginning of much more economic development in the Buckeye state.

“This is Ohio’s time, this is our time in history. We’re going to continue bringing companies into Ohio. We’re going to continue seeking companies that are already in Ohio to continue to expand,” DeWine proclaimed.

Construction of the plant is expected to be completed next year. Battery production is anticipated to happen in 2025.