Dayton hosts 2023 Cyber Dialogue with industry experts

The Dayton Development Coalition and Dayton Defense hosted this year’s cyber dialogue at Sinclair College on February 27. At the one-day event, industry and academic experts, and government leaders shared knowledge on cybersecurity and national security.

Experts also commented on how a growing, flexible workforce is necessary to meet cybersecurity needs in the U.S.

Darrell West, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, said more emphasis should be put on getting students into science and technology fields.

“For those of you in the private sector, we need to put a lot of emphasis in terms of professional development and workforce development,” said West. “Your employees may arrive at a certain skill set. They're going to need to upgrade their skills.”

Experts also shared how companies could protect themselves from emerging threats, and how to protect their cyber infrastructure.

Darren Pulsipher, from tech company Intel, said a data breach could cost about $4.3 million for a company to fight.

“What we're seeing here is a major uptick in ransomware attacks both in the public and private sector,” said Pulsipher. “These attacks are pretty insidious and they're very personal.”

Experts said that effective cyber hygiene includes better data management and password protection.