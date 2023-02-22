© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Brent Spence Bridge project seeks bids for designers, builders

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published February 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST
brent spence bridge.jpg
The Brent Spence Bridge that spans the Ohio River from Cincinnati to Covington, Kentucky. Ohio and Kentucky are seeking bids for designers and builders for the $1.6 billion construction project.

The call is going out for designers and builders for what’s being called one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the nation.

Ohio and Kentucky are asking for bids from firms to construct the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor — a $1.6 billion project that connects Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

ODOT says the section of the corridor up for bids involves the current bridge, a new companion bridge, and a section of the highway in Ohio and Kentucky that will lead up to the bridges.

The project’s contract will be awarded based on a progressive design build concept. It awards contracts based on qualifications, and best overall approach and value, as opposed to strictly the lowest bidder.

Bids are due on March 31. A contractor will be selected in May, and construction should begin early next year. The project is expected to be finished by 2029.

Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier