Local and Statewide News

What’s better than chocolate? Plush hugs! National non-profit donates hundreds of stuffed animals for Dayton-area kids

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST
1 of 4  — DSC06382-2.jpg
The National Council of Negro Women host a Teddy Bear Roundup at Haines Children's Center in North Dayton. This is the 20th year for the event.
Robert Breen / Montgomery Children's Services
2 of 4  — DSC06528-2.jpg
One-year-old Collin pics a plush, husky toy for his Valentine's gift. Proud father Christopher enjoys the fun event with his son.
Robert Breen / Montgomery Children's Services
3 of 4  — DSC06719-2.jpg
Members of the Dayton Chapter of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge and Associate Director of Montgomery Children's Services Craig Rickett. They're sporting some of the 350 stuffed animals NCNW donated to Haines Children's Center in north Dayton.
Robert Breen / Montgomery County Children's Services
4 of 4  — IMG_0318.JPG
Montgomery County Commissioner with Members of the Dayton chapter of the National Council of Negro Women. From left to right, Sherri Walton, Ester Jones, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge and Dr. Carmela Shackleford-Daniels.
Robert Breen / Montgomery County Children's Services

Across Dayton, this Valentine's Day was extra special for hundreds of children–thanks to one group of women.

“We realize that in a pandemic and with our economic times, children need a lot of love,” Dr. Carmela Daniels explained. She’s the Dayton chapter president of the National Council of Negro Women. Tuesday, the group hosted a Teddy Bear Roundup.

For the past 20-years–the group has donated cuddly toys to children in hospitals battling serious health issues or who are in the foster care system and going through a difficult time.

On this day, they’re at Haines Children's Center in North Dayton. This is a residential facility for children in foster care. The women unload about 350 plush, huggable toys including teddy bears, dogs, cats, elephants, and lions.

“It lets them know that sometimes, things on the outside can be scary and frightful, that there is still some security and safety in the world. I think the teddy bear brings that to them it brings a sense of love, a sense of peace and calm in what otherwise could be a very chaotic world,” Daniels said.

Craig Rickett is associate director of Montgomery County Children Services. He says social workers use these huggable toys as they help children navigate traumatic experiences.

“The children to have something to hold such as a teddy bear can speak volumes…there’s a community of people out there who care that are rooting for them and that want them to be successful,” Rickett explained.

On Valentine's Day, the group also donated toys to area shelters, Dayton Children's Hospital and other entities supporting children.

