Xanax bars in East Dayton testing positive for fentanyl

Yellow Xanax bars testing positive for fentanyl were reported over the weekend on the east side of Dayton. That's according to the local nonprofit The SOAR Initiative.

Experts encourage people to always test their drugs with fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and a major contributor to overdoses in the United States. Strips are available for free at The SOAR Initiative.

They also recommend everyone carry the overdose reversal medicine Narcan. You can get Narcan for free at NextDistro dot ORG.