News Update: Montgomery County to demolish buildings; Trotwood tax levy on ballot
- Demolishing Dilapidated Homes - More than 260 buildings in Montgomery County will be torn down as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what will be torn down.
- Company Challenging Base Housing Contract - A vendor is contesting a contract to renovate homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They allege that the contract was unfairly awarded. WYSO Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- Trotwood Tax Levy on May Ballot - Funding of Trotwood’s Fire and EMS services will be on the ballot this spring.
- Democrats React to DeWine Speech - State lawmakers’ reaction to Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State was mostly positive, even from minority Democrats. But they did have concerns about some of the proposals he outlined that will be in his two-year state budget. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.