Local and Statewide News

News Update: Montgomery County to demolish buildings; Trotwood tax levy on ballot

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published February 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
In Wolf Creek and Dayton View, hundreds of homes still stand empty. West Dayton abandoned house tour.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
An abandoned house in Dayton. The Montgomery County Land Bank will get over $11 million from the state to demolish more than 260 projects.
  • Demolishing Dilapidated Homes - More than 260 buildings in Montgomery County will be torn down as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what will be torn down.
  • Company Challenging Base Housing Contract - A vendor is contesting a contract to renovate homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They allege that the contract was unfairly awarded. WYSO Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
  • Trotwood Tax Levy on May Ballot - Funding of Trotwood’s Fire and EMS services will be on the ballot this spring.
  • Democrats React to DeWine Speech - State lawmakers’ reaction to Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State was mostly positive, even from minority Democrats. But they did have concerns about some of the proposals he outlined that will be in his two-year state budget. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
Local and Statewide News Blighted NeighborhoodsWright Patterson Air Force BaseTrotwoodMike DeWine
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
