Local and Statewide News

New Businesses Thriving; Food Prices Not Deterring Shoppers; Restoring Black Cemeteries

By Mike Frazier
Published January 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
Last year was the second highest on record for filings to start a new business in Ohio.
  • Come In, We're Open for Business - Last year was the second highest on record for filings to start a new business in Ohio. The state saw nearly 180,000 new businesses created – topped only by 2021’s numbers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose about why that’s important.
  • Food Prices Jump; Shoppers Still Buy - That’s according to a report by the Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability at Purdue University. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has more.
  • Sheets and Blankets Needed - A local homeless shelter is asking for donations of sheets and blankets. St. Vincent de Paul says it has seen an increase in those seeking shelter, and needs extra bedding for them.
  • Restoring Back Cemeteries - Funding to help restore and protect Black cemeteries is included in the recently-signed federal omnibus spending plan. For the Ohio Newsroom, WVXU's Tana Weingartner reports the African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act was inspired by Cincinnati's Union Baptist Cemetery.
BusinessFoodhomelesscemeteriesBlack History
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
