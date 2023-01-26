© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
Grocery Lane was the place for healthy, affordable food in Old North Dayton before the tornado. Six months after the storm, it remains boarded up.
Jason Reynolds
/
WYSO
The GroceryLane store in North Dayton after the 2019 tornado outbreak. An application to build a gas station at the site was denied by the Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals.
  • Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
  • Training New Nurses (WYSO) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has secured passage for new legislation that will address nursing shortages in Ohio. President Biden recently signed the bill into law. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole has more.
  • Legal Assistance for Ex-Offenders - The clinic at the Clark County Public Library will provide information on options for record-sealing and employment certificates for ex-offenders.
