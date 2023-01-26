New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
- Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
- Training New Nurses (WYSO) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has secured passage for new legislation that will address nursing shortages in Ohio. President Biden recently signed the bill into law. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole has more.
- Legal Assistance for Ex-Offenders - The clinic at the Clark County Public Library will provide information on options for record-sealing and employment certificates for ex-offenders.
- Health Nonprofits in Dayton Receive Funding - New Beginnings for You and Expressions of Life Receive American Rescue Plan Grants.