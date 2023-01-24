Clark State uses skills development grant for workforce readiness

Clark State College is hosting informational sessions for their Advanced Manufacturing Program this year. The college received has received more than $3 million dollars for the grant in 2021.

That money comes through the H-1B One Workforce grant, a skills development program from the US department of labor. The H-1B One Workforce grant trains students for high-growth industries, including advanced technology, manufacturing and cyber security.

The grant is funded through fees from the H-1B visa program, which allows US employers to hire foreign workers.

Daryl Grayson is the Project Manager for H-1B One Workforce Grant. He said through this grant, they have purchased advanced equipment and designed courses to make students more competitive job-seekers.

“We're here to help students get locked into a career," Grayson said. “Companies are looking for new talent, and we're trying to make sure that pipeline, at least in our service areas, are filled with students that have the skill set to step right into those roles.”

According to Clark State, nearly 200 students have registered to participate and over 100 students have graduated from the program so far. It is expected to run until 2025.

The workforce grant sessions will be held: 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, Feb. 3, Feb. 15 and March 1 for employees.

Student sessions will be held: noon, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 and noon, March 2.