Premier Community Health launches new mobile clinic

Premier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic on Friday, January 20. The hospital system said the new vehicle will expand its ability to reach patients in the community.

The 2022 FORD coach replaces an old one, with enhanced features like handicap accessibility, testing equipment and wifi.

Paula Thompson, the CEO of Fidelity Health said the new vehicle will expand their community outreach.

“We've set some very aggressive targets for 2023 to be out into the community,” Thompson said. “We invite the community and any organization in the local areas to reach out to us.”

1 of 2 — PREMIER 3.jpg The new coach has handicap accessibility, testing equipment and wifi. Ngozi Cole / WYSO 2 of 2 — PREMIER 1.jpg Resources inside the new mobile clinic Ngozi Cole / WYSO

The clinic offers free health screenings, lifestyle education and COVID vaccination for everyone over 18.

CareSource paid for the new clinic through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation.

“We feel that this is a very important initiative for CareSource really to get out into the community and break down barriers for access to care for members,” Dee Yocum from CareSource Ohio said. “This investment will go a long way in getting care into the community.”

Last year, the mobile clinic did nearly 1000 screenings at community events and weekly stops.

The clinic will be at various stops, including the Dayton library. To find location and hours, go to Premier Health’s website.