Workforce shortage concerning for Dayton manufacturers

Labor shortages and the high cost of doing business are among the top concerns for local manufacturers. That’s according to The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association 2023 Top Issues List.

Over 80 companies in the Dayton region took the annual survey, which is to better understand the issues that are important to manufacturers.

Last year, manufacturers in the Dayton region had an average of more than 3000 job openings every month.

However, companies say a shortage of skilled workers still exists.

More skilled workers will reduce their supply chain issues and high manufacturing costs.

Chuck Dryer is a member of the DRMA. He said to help solve workforce shortage, more people should be trained in manufacturing jobs.

“Everything kind of starts with the workforce. When you know you're having less of a workforce, supply chain issues take longer," said Dryer.

Among other concerns in the Top Issues list were the increasing cost of doing business and business regulation.

The Dayton region has 2,439 manufacturing companies, with a total of 128,621 as of 2022. In the last two years, these companies have invested 1. 3 billion dollars in Ohio, making this sector one of the largest in the U.S.

