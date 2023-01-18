Springfield City School District primed to get new health clinic

In Springfield, Ohio, the school district and city are teaming up to build a new health clinic. Many educators hope this new clinic will help their students who are struggling in poverty.

“All of our students, Pre-K through 12 receive free breakfast and lunch, which really is a lifesaver,” explained Dr. Robert Hill.

Dr. Hill is superintendent and CEO of the Springfield City School District. According to Hill, poverty is the biggest obstacle in the education of their 7,400 students.

In an effort to counter the negative impact of poverty, the school district and the city of Springfield are teaming up to build a health clinic at Springfield High School. It will provide affordable physical, dental and mental services to all students.

Estimated cost for the project is $1.3 million.

Dr. Hill said, in the big picture, easy access to quality health care will help students perform better in their studies. “If we can bring this on site and provide everything here for the kids during the school day that will improve attendance, improve learning outcomes will improve well-being."

The clinic will also have evening hours for anyone else in the community needing affordable medical care. He believes this resource will elevate the quality of life for area families.

“In Springfield to get connected to a primary care physician you need a referral because they’re all full,” explained Hill. “So, let’s open our own health care clinic that is able to serve our population.”

The city has secured a $250,000 block grant toward initial architectural and planning expenses. Hill says federal dollars will also be tapped for the project and anticipates the clinic will open in the fall of 2024.